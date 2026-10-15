Fort Collins Runner Returns to New York City Marathon 50 Years After Historic First Race

Fred Abramowitz, a veteran of more than 100 marathons and ultramarathons, will run the five-borough course alongside his 18-year-old son.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fifty years after running the first New York City Marathon, which wound through all five boroughs, Fort Collins resident Fred Abramowitz is preparing to return to the starting line. This time, he will share the experience with his 18-year-old son.

Abramowitz is among 28 athletes selected for Team Inspire, a New York Road Runners initiative recognizing participants with remarkable personal stories. The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, November 1.

His running journey began almost by accident in 1976.

Just three weeks before that year’s marathon, Abramowitz had never completed a race of that distance. A football coach spotted him running on a track and handed him an entry to the event, which was making history as the first New York City Marathon to travel through all five boroughs.

Abramowitz accepted the challenge, but the experience nearly ended his running career before it began.

After crossing the finish line, he threw his running shoes into a trash can and vowed never to run again. His girlfriend rescued the shoes, and within days, Abramowitz reconsidered his decision.

He began running again in the same shoes.

What followed was a lifelong commitment to endurance athletics. Over the next five decades, Abramowitz completed more than 100 marathons and ultramarathons, including grueling 100-mile competitions.

His enthusiasm for long-distance running also influenced Colorado’s endurance racing community. Abramowitz founded the Run Rabbit Run 50- and 100-mile endurance races in Steamboat Springs, events that have become fixtures in the state’s ultrarunning scene.

Now, at the 50th anniversary of his first New York City Marathon, Abramowitz is preparing for his 19th appearance in the iconic race.

This year’s marathon will be particularly significant because he will run alongside his son for the first time.

For Abramowitz, the opportunity is about more than revisiting the course that introduced him to distance running. It is a chance to share five decades of memories and a passion for the sport with the next generation.

The New York City Marathon attracts runners from around the world, traveling through Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan before finishing in Central Park.

Abramowitz’s participation also highlights Northern Colorado’s connection to the broader endurance running community, where Colorado athletes and events have established a strong presence.

From a reluctant first-time marathoner who discarded his shoes in 1976 to a veteran endurance athlete preparing to run with his son, Abramowitz’s story reflects the lasting impact of a single unexpected opportunity.

For more information about the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon and Team Inspire, visit New York Road Runners.