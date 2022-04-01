Hammers Rugby Win Season Opener

Northern Colorado’s Hammers Rugby ( hammersrugby.com ) season began with the High School Boys putting together an impressive performance for a 52-17 victory over Brighton. The match was played at Aurora Sports Park on Saturday and featured a number of Hammers’ players involved in their first-ever competitive rugby game. The Hammers scored right from the opening kickoff, and their high-tempo style of play continued to produce regular tries throughout the contest. The team is now looking forward to a round-robin set of fixtures with Summit and Dakota teams this upcoming Saturday at the University of Northern Colorado fields in Greeley.

Hammers Rugby has players from Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and the surrounding areas. The boys and girls teams are always looking for new players – no previous rugby experience is necessary. The Boys High School Team practices on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 pm on the field behind McGraw Elementary on Hinsdale Drive in Fort Collins.