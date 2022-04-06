Support Wellington Recreation by purchasing Colorado Rockies Tickets

Did you know you can support the Wellington Recreation Department by purchasing Colorado Rockies Baseball tickets? A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit the recreation program.

Purchase discounted tickets through the link below until they sell out. Upper-level tickets cost $20.00 per ticket, and lower-level cost $30.00 per ticket. The game is May 22, 2022, and is the New York Mets vs. the Colorado Rockies playing at Coors Field in Denver, CO.

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/tickets/specials/wellington

If you have any questions or trouble registering, call the office at (970) 568-7410.