Anya Bowman of The Cache at Ginger and Baker Becomes Newest Sommelier

The Cache at Ginger and Baker is proud to announce the addition of Anya Bowman to their experienced team of sommeliers. Bowman, who has been with The Cache for three years, recently passed her Level 1 sommelier course. She is the sixth certified sommelier on staff at The Cache, further enhancing the restaurant’s commitment to providing a dining experience unlike any other in Northern Colorado.

The Cache at Ginger and Baker offers a modern Colorado steakhouse experience with hand-cut steaks and chops, seafood, craft cocktails, and one of the most exciting wine programs in Northern Colorado.

“When you have a hospitality team with real knowledge about wine, they can provide excellent food and wine pairings and offer guests just a little bit more, which is what we try to do in The Cache,” said Christian McClure, manager of The Cache and a Certified Sommelier. “We can share a fun story about the wine, give guests good background on where it was grown. Every wine on our list has a great story.”

Along with McClure, who passed his second level sommelier certification two years ago, The Cache hospitality team includes five servers who have passed their Level 1 sommelier certification: Anya Bowman, Niko Bariozkin, Kristopher Auger, Ashley Luhmann and Ian Bearrs. The other two members of the team include bartender Bryan Paiement, who has published three books on cocktails, and server Brant Williams who has extensive wine knowledge gleaned from years working in notable California restaurants.

The Level 1 sommelier course is intense, covering information about wine, as well as tasting exercises and wine service demonstrations. The exam itself is made up of 70 multiple-choice questions that must be completed within 45 minutes. A minimum score of 60% is required to pass.

The Cache has always prioritized creating a unique atmosphere, where the community can gather to enjoy not only Colorado steaks, chops and fresh seafood but also the perfect glass of wine. Their sommeliers initiate the dining experience with knowledgeable suggestions from their Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list as well as their extensive spirits list, house cocktails and mocktails. The hospitality team ensures that every guest receives personalized recommendations that perfectly complement their meal.

Located on the second level of Ginger and Baker, The Cache dinin room and its unique, glass-enclosed patio offer the perfect space to enjoy appetizers and seasonal cocktails or a relaxing dinner and great glass of wine while overlooking Fort Collins’ River District.

“Even if I haven’t tasted a particular wine, I can tell them about the soil where the grapes were grown and what the wine will taste like,” said Bowman. “It’s great to be able to share what I know, and so many people like to learn about wine.”

The Cache provides different opportunities for guests to enjoy and learn more about wine. They host wine pairing dinners in the Wine Cellar, wine-tasting classes in the Teaching Kitchen, wine by the glass in the Café, and a monthly Wine Club that offers two unique bottles of wine every month.

The addition of Anya Bowman as the newest sommelier at The Cache reinforces Ginger and Baker’s commitment to giving guests a well-rounded and thoughtful dining experience. Bowman’s passion for wine and her recent certification add another layer of expertise to the team and to the wine experiences The Cache can provide guests.