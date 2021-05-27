Camp Invention is Offering Two Formats this Summer

Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Eyestone Elementary the week of June 7 – June 11, 2021.

At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention’s in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.

For its in-person option, Camp Invention will continue to adjust its programs to comply with best practice safety measures to ensure the health of our campers, teachers, families, and communities. These precautions may include daily health screenings for all children and Program Team Members; the use of masks; social distancing within classrooms; providing individualized materials to limit sharing; increased sanitation practices and scheduled hygiene checks within the building; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.

A hybrid program features both offline activities and optional online sessions. Camp Invention at-home enables hands-on exploration by delivering an Innovator’s Toolkit, packed full of fun materials, directly to each participant. With four themed activities, step-by-step guides, and an Innovator Workshop, the program brings imagination, creative problem solving, and fun to children’s living rooms. During the at-home format, local certified instructors take the campers through the day’s activities. Children can choose to attend the four daily online collaborative sessions or move at their own pace.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) Inductees. This year’s Recharge curriculum encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including:

Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.

Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.

Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.

SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat, and a fun cricket playground.

Whether parents choose the in-person or at-home format, rest assured that the 2021 Camp Invention program provides a top-notch STEM learning experience for their young innovator. “Honestly, the box sold me. The Innovator’s Toolkit alone was worth the price,” said Josh, dad of a 7-year-old camper.

A NIHF program in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging hands-on environment. In the unprecedented times, we’re all experiencing “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.

For additional information or to register, visit: invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention:

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving, and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.7 million children and 190,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. Regional program sponsors include the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Nordson Corporation Foundation, and OtterCares Foundation.