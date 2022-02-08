Engage Curiosity at CSU’s Free Engineering Exploration Day

High school and transfer students who want to learn more about engineering can meet with college student design teams, participate in laboratory demonstrations, and learn about life at Colorado State University during Engineering Exploration Day on February 19.

Events are free and in-person on campus in Fort Collins. Registration and masks are required for all events as part of the University’s commitment to public health guidelines.

Engineering Exploration Day offers prospective students a unique opportunity to connect with current students and faculty in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

Participants will discover how students selected their majors, go on laboratory tours and sample college lectures. In addition to general sessions, students can explore research opportunities and talk with students and faculty in Chemical and Biological Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering trains students to engage the global, societal, and environmental challenges of the day through hands-on education and research, innovation, and outreach in service to the state, region, and globe.

Register at: engr.colostate.edu