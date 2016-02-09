Food Bank benefits from county, city competition

For the 29th year, City of Fort Collins and Larimer County employees competed to raise the most food and money for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

For two weeks in December, local government employees dedicated time, talent and treasure to raise $20,271 and 2,474 pounds of food for neighbors needing food assistance in Larimer County. The county retained its title for the sixth straight year by collecting $12,396 and 1,630 pounds of food. Over the course of 29 years, these groups have collected well over $435,000 and nearly 170,000 pounds of food to make a huge impact on hunger in our community.

“The annual City & County Food & Fund Competition is one of our long-standing partnerships in the community,” food bank CEO Amy Pezzani said. “We are grateful to local government employees for their commitment each and every year to fighting hunger in our community.”