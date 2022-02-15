Greeley Considering Shelter and Housing Alternatives

City of Greeley officials are exploring ideas to address homelessness and affordable housing issues facing the community.

Residents are invited to join the conversation by sharing:

Their perceptions of homelessness and housing insecurity,

How it may impact their life,

How the community might work together to address the growing need in Greeley.

The first of several public community conversations are scheduled for 6-7:30 pm Wednesday, February 16, and the same time Thursday, February 17. The February 16 meeting will take place virtually via Zoom; the meeting on February 17 will be in-person at the Greeley Recreation Center, 651 10th Avenue. Officials ask residents to RSVP to attend either or both conversations at bit.ly/homeless-housing. Meeting moderators will provide a Zoom link for the February 16 conversation after the RSVP is received.

“Our non-profit partners, neighboring municipalities, the county, and city are currently providing programs and facilities to address homelessness in Greeley, but we need to engage the community on more long-term solutions,” said Greeley City Manager Raymond Lee. “I encourage everyone to participate in the upcoming community conversations to share your ideas and thoughts on this important community issue.”

People unable to attend are encouraged by the project team to visit greeleygov.com/homelessandhousingservices. A video recording, presentation materials, and an opportunity to provide input will be available on the website after February 23.

Background:

The City of Greeley contracted with Urbanity Advisors to complete an assessment for possible sheltering and housing alternatives in Greeley. This work includes:

Evaluating existing sources of information

Analyzing what might be driving demand locally and regionally

Evaluating best practices

Providing opportunities for engagement and public involvement

Estimating costs of potential solutions and recommendations

Outlining financial feasibility, funding options, and key next steps.

Officials anticipate the scoping and assessment of possible sheltering and housing alternatives to take approximately six months.

Find out more including additional assessment information and future community input sessions found by visiting greeleygov.com/homelessandhousingservices.