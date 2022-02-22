Human Bean Northern Colorado and Colorado Eagles Partner to Raise $2,500 for Local Cancer Fund

Human Bean Northern Colorado has made it a long-standing tradition to support cancer fighters in northern Colorado. During the month of January, the Human Bean partnered with the Colorado Eagles to raise funds for the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund. The partnership raised $2,500. A check for that amount was presented to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation on February 4.

From January 8 through January 23, 100% of proceeds from the Human Bean’s new Honey Lavender Latte was donated to the Foundation’s fund. During the promotion, the Human Bean also displayed clings at each of their locations promoting the Colorado Eagles Fight Cancer game on January 22. The clings featured a QR code customers could use to purchase tickets. Five dollars from ticket purchases made through scanning that QR code also went to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

About the Human Bean Northern Colorado: The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule at humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/