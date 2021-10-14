Kids Flying High at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) gave 42 kids their first flight on Saturday, October 2 with 7 local volunteer pilots based at KFNL. The local pilot’s group volunteers their time and aircraft to inspire future aviators and share their passion for flight. Similar events take place several times a year. The local pilot group has given 2,586 kids their first flight. Parents can sign up for future events at: chapters.eaa.org/eaa515/young-eagles.

