Loveland Pulse Launches PulseTV

LOVELAND, Colo. – Oct. 13, 2021 – Pulse, the City of Loveland’s community-owned 100% fiber-optic internet and voice provider, today announced the launch of PulseTV. Designed with Loveland in mind, the app-based streaming television service offers local, nationally broadcast and on-demand TV shows and movies to residents and businesses.

Providing over 200 high-definition channels, PulseTV plans start at just $34.95 per month and includes 100 hours of cloud DVR, three simultaneous streams of programming, and a free app for download. Pulse subscribers also have the ability to add-on premium content such as HBO, Cinemax, and Showtime.

“PulseTV provides our community the freedom of choice in accessing their favorite news, sports, and entertainment.” said Brieana Reed-Harmel municipal fiber manager for Pulse. “Now you can easily access the best content over the best network – Loveland’s only 100% fiber-optic network.”

Creating the ultimate in-home sports viewing experience, Pulse is also pleased to announce that Altitude and Altitude 2 is available for those who subscribe to PulseTV’s Favorites package. Loveland sports fans will have full access to all Altitude Sports programming, including live Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids, and Colorado Mammoth games, all original network programs, plus high school and college football, basketball, soccer, hockey, lacrosse, volleyball, and much more. More information about PulseTV can be found at LovelandPulse.com/TV.

Check to see if your address is serviceable and sign up for Pulse internet, voice, and PulseTV service at LovelandPulse.com/CanISignUpNow. Current Pulse customers can add PulseTV by calling Customer Service at 970-962-2111.

