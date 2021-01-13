New Board Members for UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Announced

UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation has added two new members to its board of Directors to better their organization.

The new board of directors members are Dr. Bradley Oldemeyer who is a UCHealth interventional cardiologist and Vikki Wagner who recently retired from her role as director of process and performance improvement for UCHealth Northern Region. Bradley is the physician director of UCHealth’s cardiovascular services in Northern Colorado in addition to being the director of the structural heart program at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

“In their expansive careers, they have each touched many lives and have helped ensure that the best health care is available close to home for all in our community,” said Erica Siemers, regional executive director of the foundation. “We are excited about the unique strengths they bring to round out our esteemed board of directors,” Erica said.

Vikki has led process improvement teams at UCHealth in designing and implementing efficient workflows for staff and patients in new facility openings as well as remodels. Her work has led to better care, service and cost reduction for patients.

Vikki was also instrumental in the design and development of the UCHealth Cancer Center, Harmony Campus which opened in 2014. She chaired the Survivors Advisory Council which consist of a group of patients who helped shape the vision to bring “one door” cancer treatment to Northern Colorado.

“The foundation and its mission to advance health care in our community has been a cause close to my heart for many years,” said Vikki. “As a board member, I am eager to continue to advocate the patient’s viewpoint and bring my experience and skills to bear to support the foundation’s work,” Vikki said.

The 16 other Members on the foundation’s board that Bradley and Vikki join are as follows:

Kristi Benningsdorf, Great Western Bank – Northern Colorado

Jim Birdsall, The Birdsall Group

Mike Dellenbach, Dellenbach Motors

Al Dominguez, JD, P.O.M. Consultants

Richard Gearheard, Agrium, Inc., retired

Dennis Houska, Houska Automotive, Poudre Valley Health System Board liaison

Douglas J. Kemme, MD, UCHealth Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley

Nathan Klein, LC Real Estate Group, LLC

Robert F. Marschke, Jr., MD, oncology research consultant

Yvonne Myers, Columbine Health Systems, Foundation Board chair

Marilyn Schock, UCHealth Greeley Hospital

Kay Sherman, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado

Eric Thompson. Western Governors University

Brandon Tompkins, Cornerstone Home Lending

Tim Ulrich, Points West Bank

Kevin Unger, PhD, president and CEO, UCHealth Northern Region

For more information regarding UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation, visit: https://www.uchealthnocofoundation.org