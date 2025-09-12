Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Commemorates 9/11 with Ceremonies and Community Tributes

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU stair climb and local fire departments reinforced the message: “We will never forget”

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments across Northern Colorado joined communities nationwide yesterday in remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Now 24 years later, many of the firefighters, officers, and cadets serving today were not yet born when the attacks occurred — but through training, remembrance, and community events, they carried forward the weight of the promise: we will never forget.

The Berthoud Fire Protection District reminded the community of the importance of passing on that history. “We said that we would never forget — so now we teach our children and talk about how the world was ‘before 9/11,’” their message read. Firefighters know the number 343 — the number of New York City firefighters who perished that day. But as Berthoud Fire explained, those firefighters were thinking not of themselves but of the 2,192 civilians who would soon perish as they rushed into the burning towers.

The department also noted that the tragedy’s story continues to unfold: from decades of war abroad to the health challenges of first responders who searched for survivors. Their message underscored the importance of sharing the history — from the first plane striking the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. to the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania — so that future generations will remember.

Across Larimer and Weld Counties, law enforcement and fire agencies held flag ceremonies, moments of silence, and station gatherings. One of the most visible community events was the Northern Colorado 9/11 Memorial & Stair Climb at CSU’s Canvas Stadium, hosted by Poudre Fire Authority and Colorado State University. The event began with an opening ceremony at 4:45 p.m., followed by a climb equivalent to 110 stories — a tribute to the World Trade Center towers.

Northern Colorado law enforcement honored 9/11 with ceremonies and CSU’s stair climb, reaffirming “we will never forget.” (Photo courtesy Colorado State Army ROTC)

Participants included firefighters, law enforcement officers, community members, and cadets. The CSU Army ROTC Ram Battalion and Air Force ROTC Detachment 90 joined Poudre Fire Authority and local law enforcement to climb the stadium’s stairs, honoring fallen first responders. Photos posted by the Army ROTC showed the cadets in formation before taking part in the climb.

According to CSU Safety, proceeds and donations from the stair climb benefit Poudre Fire Authority’s community outreach programs, including car seat checks, fire prevention education, and free CPR courses.

Northern Colorado’s law enforcement and fire leaders emphasized that remembrance was not only about tragedy but also about unity and service. As Berthoud Fire concluded: “We said that we would never forget, and we pause today to reaffirm that commitment — we will never forget.”