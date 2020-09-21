Philo of Loveland Helping to Reduce Hunger in Our Community

Philo, a Loveland/Berthoud non-profit women’s organization since 1918, again partnered with many Loveland area restaurants/breweries/wineries during March 1-14 of this year offering patrons an opportunity to “Dine Out with Heart” (DOWH). It is a two-week fundraiser with 100% of donations going toward reducing hunger in our community by assisting local non-profits that help our most vulnerable, especially children.

DOWH pairs with local businesses in our community to help eliminate hunger in the Larimer County area, with an emphasis on the approximately 700 identified homeless children within our County. With a portion of the 2020 fundraisers proceeds, Philo holiday food baskets are given to identified recipients, by the Thompson Early Childhood program and Catholic Charities. Also, as in recent years, our fiscal donations have been given to non-profits to reduce hunger in our community. “A community without hunger is a community with heart.”

Even though this fundraiser started as businesses began experiencing a slowdown in early March, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, many wonderful people opened their hearts and gave generous donations to this worthy cause. DOWH raised a total of $14,060.

The 2020 Funding was awarded to:

Community Kitchen $4,650.

Thompson Education Foundation $3,650

(Food for Homeless Assistance Fund)

Rotary KidsPak Food Bags $2,000

Philo Christmas Food Baskets $1,760

Alternatives to Violence Safehouse meals $1,000

Loveland Community Health Center Food Pantry $500

Associated Veterans of Loveland, Thanksgiving Meal $500

(These grants were made possible by the area restaurants, their patrons, community business sponsors, and donations from the community).

Dine out with Heart’s 2020 Mission Statement is: “To reduce hunger and food insecurity in our community with a focus on our most vulnerable, especially children.”

During March 1-14 of the DOWH fundraiser, prizes and donated gift cards are given to the top 5 servers whose customers donated the most to DOWH during that given week. We greatly appreciate all the participating establishments, their servers, our gift card donors, and all the charitable people who donate to DOWH.

In 2018 Philo was awarded the Chamber of Commerce award for “Nonprofit of the Year”.

Dine Out With Heart 2020 Participating Businesses:

B Sweet Cupcakes, Betta Gumbo, Casa Real Mexican Grill, C.J.’s Patio Grill, Crossroads Tavern & Grill, Dark Heart Coffee Bar, Doug’s in Loveland, Henry’s Pub, Lazy Dog Sports Bar & Grill, Loveland Taphouse, McGraff’s American Grill, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom–Loveland, Sweet Heart Winery, The Black Steer, Tilted Barrel Brew Pub, Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project, and West End Lounge.

Dine out with Heart 2020 Sponsors:

Nutrien, North Forty News/New SCENE Magazine, High Country Beverage, Scott Wilson with Edward Jones Financial Advisor, The Summit, Becca Toys, Formation, LLC, Loveland First Bank, Sethre Family Partnership and solvvAgency.

Special thanks go to:

Doug Rutledge with KL&A, Barry Floyd of Logistics Real Estate, Loveland Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Philo: Candlelight Dinner Theatre, Scheels–Johnstown, Walmart–Loveland.

For more information, refer to their Facebook page (DineOutWithHeartLoveland), or go to www.dineoutwithheart.org.