Publisher’s Letter: Family Health Update

Thank you to everyone who has reached out, offering support and prayers for my son. Our prayers have been answered!

For the past few weeks, I have been writing about how Covid-19 had worked its way into our home. For now, I’m happy to say we are out of the woods. My oldest son (11 years old) was diagnosed with Covid over two weeks ago. After quarantining in his room for 2 very long weeks, he has fully recovered.

Every member of the family went for tests last week — all came back negative.

Life is slowly returning to “normal,” at least as we know it in today’s times. With school entirely online and no one-on-one playtime with friends, keeping two energetic little boys busy is challenging — okay, let me confess — it’s downright exhausting! But in so many ways, we are lucky, and we are blessed!

At North Forty News, we have seen an increase in stories about mental health. With all that’s going on, and my personal experiences with a family member with Covid, and other family members and friends who have died or been seriously ill, I certainly understand why. Currently, the need for mental health care through all this is tremendous. As a result of Covid-19, for many, the stress over the past year has been unbearable.

By focusing on the important task of getting the news out each week, I haven’t had time to think about much else. But the stress is still there, and personally, I will be participating in programs to address and mitigate stress. In the weeks to come, North Forty News will be highlighting these stress reduction programs and covering what professionals, regionally and statewide, are doing to help.

Recently, North Forty News partnered with COlab, a consortium of Colorado Newspapers, sharing editorial and circulation resources to get the word out about the most critical issues facing Coloradans.

At North Forty News, we work hard to provide local news coverage with the explicit intention to help our readers in communities throughout Northern Colorado. It’s a uniquely challenging time for all of us. So if you have suggestions as to how we can improve our coverage, we’d like to hear from you at info@northfortynews.com

Stay Safe! Stay Well!

————————–

