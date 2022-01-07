Resources, Donations Made Available to Those Impacted by Boulder County Fires 

Numerous resources are available to those impacted by the devastating wildfires across Boulder County. As well, several different sites are accepting donations for those impacted by the fires. The most effective way to support people impacted by the Boulder County fire is to donate money. Please see the following list of resources and donation sites:
Resources For Those Impacted:
- Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund
- American Red Cross, Colorado Region Chapters:
https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado.html
- Lost or found pets:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bouldercountyfirelostfoundpets
- Horse Relocation:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1850883771730463/?ref=share
Emergency Status Updates:
- Boulder Office of Emergency Management –
https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/
- Boulder County Emergency Call Center – 303-413-7730
- Broomfield County – https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2275
- Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management –
https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert
- Centura Health; Patient and Associate Line – 303-661-1848
Evacuation Centers:
- YMCA of Northern Colorado: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.
- Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503
- N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304
- Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter)
- FOR ANIMALS- Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
- Mount Calvary Lutheran: 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, Colorado 80305 [For those who have tested positive for COVID-19]
- If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO
Donations To Those Impacted:
- Boulder Office of Emergency Management- If you have shelter to offer displaced residents, please sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com and you will be alerted through the Airbnb Open Homes Program if needed and encouraging household items be donated to local thrift stores,
https://bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/donations/
- Community Foundation, Boulder County- accepting monetary donations
https://www.commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund
- YMCA of Northern Colorado, accepting donations (blankets, pillows, dog & cat food) at their location: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.
Please follow their updates for what supplies are needed: https://twitter.com/YMCANOCO
For Road Closures:
Road closure information will be updated regularly at www.boulderoem.com/road-closure
Sign up now for emergency alerts. To find a list of emergency alert links visit https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert
