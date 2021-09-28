The Mishawaka and Chipper’s Announce Three New Music Venues

In September, The Mishawaka and Chipper’s Lanes Entertainment Centers announced three new live music venues and a slew of upcoming concerts featuring nationally touring musicians as well as local bands. Supporting their Live on the Lanes concert series, 830 North in Fort Collins, 2454 West in Greeley, and 100 Nickel in Broomfield will soon host live music along with bowling, laser tag, arcade games, tasty eats, and cold beverages.

830 North at Chipper’s College Lanes in Fort Collins, already operating as a music venue, has been hosting live music for over 15 years and stepped up its lighting and production since pandemic restrictions allowed fans back to the stage. 2454 West at Chipper’s Classic Lanes in Greeley will be kicked off October 23rd, and 100 Nickel at Chipper’s Broomfield Lanes will open by the end of the year. All three venues provide opportunities for touring bands to expand their fanbase in Northern Colorado and local bands fine-tune their act in front of loyal fans.

It’s been important for us to provide a fun, safe, and unique environment for people to enjoy live music, right over the lanes,” said Talent Buyer and Production Manager Carly Shields. “And with Mishawaka production quality, new investments in sound and lights, and activities to boot, we’ve created an unrivaled experience for a show.”

Mishawaka Presents will be booking the venues and producing the shows to give live music fans the highest quality experience. Fans have the option to purchase GA tickets with dance floor access and viewing along with the concourse or bowling tickets that include lounge seating, table service, prime viewing, and bowling.

“It was a natural partnership for us given our interest in live music and bowling-based entertainment,” said Chipper’s and Mishawaka owner Matt Hoeven. “We’ve had a lot of fun crossing the bowling experience with the live music experience. We know folks all over Colorado and beyond will want to bowl and dance with us.”