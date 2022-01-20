Today’s Weather: 1/20/22

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Warmer. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|18
|33
|18
|Berthoud
|0
|19
|37
|20
|Fort Collins
|0
|17
|35
|21
|Greeley
|3
|18
|33
|15
|Laporte
|0
|16
|36
|24
|Livermore
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Loveland
|4
|19
|35
|21
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|21
|29
|24
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|11
|33
|27
|Wellington
|3
|16
|34
|22
|Windsor
|2
|20
|34
|19
*As of December January 20, 2022 7:30am
