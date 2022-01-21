Today’s Weather: 1/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today we’re looking at cloudy skies with a few flurries or snow showers possible. The wind from the N at 5 to 10 mph.  Then tonight we’re looking at more cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 23 40 17
Berthoud 0 22 40 20
Fort Collins 0 23 40 20
Greeley 3 24 39 15
Laporte 1 23 41 20
Livermore 11 34 25 7
Loveland 0 22 40 21
Red Feather Lakes 7 29 28 9
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 30 32 12
Wellington 0 28 41 20
Windsor 1 22 40 19
