Today’s Weather: 1/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at cloudy skies with a few flurries or snow showers possible. The wind from the N at 5 to 10 mph. Then tonight we’re looking at more cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 4 23 40 17 Berthoud 0 22 40 20 Fort Collins 0 23 40 20 Greeley 3 24 39 15 Laporte 1 23 41 20 Livermore 11 34 25 7 Loveland 0 22 40 21 Red Feather Lakes 7 29 28 9 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 30 32 12 Wellington 0 28 41 20 Windsor 1 22 40 19 *As of December January 21, 2022 7:50am