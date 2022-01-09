Today’s Weather: 1/9/21

Today 
5% / in

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
5% / 0 in

A clear sky. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 23 31 9
Berthoud 0 24 32 12
Fort Collins 0 24 33 17
Greeley 0 21 31 8
Laporte 0 24 35 20
Livermore 1 13 36 20
Loveland 2 24 32 14
Red Feather Lakes 0 16 30 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 13 34 23
Wellington 0 24 32 16
Windsor 0 23 32 12
*As of December January 9, 2022 7:35am

