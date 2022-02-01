Today’s Weather: 2/1/22

Today
Tonight
Hello Northern Colorado! We’re looking at another snow day! Periods of snow later in the day with an average high in 20F, with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Tonight we’re looking at the same periods of snow with an average low around 10F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph with a chance of snow at 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|23
|27
|11
|Berthoud
|0
|24
|31
|14
|Fort Collins
|6
|26
|29
|13
|Greeley
|5
|25
|30
|12
|Laporte
|5
|27
|28
|12
|Livermore
|9
|19
|15
|-2
|Loveland
|6
|24
|31
|14
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|15
|17
|1
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|20
|21
|4
|Wellington
|0
|25
|27
|11
|Windsor
|3
|25
|28
|12
|*As of February, 2022 7:45am
