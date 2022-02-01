Today’s Weather: 2/1/22

Today

Hello Northern Colorado! We’re looking at another snow day! Periods of snow later in the day with an average high in 20F, with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Tonight we’re looking at the same periods of snow with an average low around 10F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph with a chance of snow at 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 23 27 11 Berthoud 0 24 31 14 Fort Collins 6 26 29 13 Greeley 5 25 30 12 Laporte 5 27 28 12 Livermore 9 19 15 -2 Loveland 6 24 31 14 Red Feather Lakes 0 15 17 1 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 20 21 4 Wellington 0 25 27 11 Windsor 3 25 28 12 *As of February, 2022 7:45am