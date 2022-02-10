Today’s Weather: 2/10/22

February 10, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Uncategorized, Weather 0
Today 
2% / in
Tonight  

1% / 0 in

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun with clouds mixed and an average high of 54F with winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with an average low around 35F with winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 26 52 33
Berthoud 0 23 55 33
Fort Collins 2 26 54 35
Greeley 0 33 52 27
Laporte 0 23 54 35
Livermore 13 37 36 25
Loveland 0 25 54 33
Red Feather Lakes 21 29 38 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 39 42 32
Wellington 4 26 55 36
Windsor 1 26 53 32
*As of February 10, 2022 7:30am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply