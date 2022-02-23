Today’s Weather: 2/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at occasional snow showers with an average high around 9F and winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tonight be sure to bundle up because it’s going to be bitterly cold! Snow showers with an average low around 3F and winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About two inches of snow expected in total.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 5 -4 11 2 Berthoud 2 -4 10 4 Fort Collins 4 -4 9 3 Greeley 7 -3 13 3 Laporte 5 -4 8 2 Livermore 7 -10 -1 -4 Loveland 4 -3 9 4 Red Feather Lakes 0 -13 1 -2 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 -9 6 3 Wellington 11 -4 8 2 Windsor 2 -2 10 4 *As of February 23, 2022 7:30am