Today’s Weather: 2/7/22

February 7, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Uncategorized 0
Today 
4% / in
Tonight  

4% / 0 in

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today we can look forward to abundant sunshine! Average high in mid 40’sF and winds light and variable. Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy. Average low around 30F with winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 15 43 25
Berthoud 0 14 48 31
Fort Collins 0 16 46 29
Greeley 0 16 42 20
Laporte 0 14 46 33
Livermore 2 27 33 25
Loveland 0 15 47 30
Red Feather Lakes 0 20 36 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 23 40 32
Wellington 0 18 45 32
Windsor 0 14 45 24
*As of February 7, 2022 7:30am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply