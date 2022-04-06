Today’s Weather: 4/6/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds and an average high around 52F with winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with gusty winds during the evening and an average low around 33F with winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 28 35 49 30 Berthoud 3 35 52 30 Fort Collins 22 34 52 33 Greeley 15 37 51 30 Laporte 8 35 50 33 Livermore 22 25 30 18 Loveland 25 35 52 32 Red Feather Lakes 10 15 32 20 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 33 27 35 24 Wellington 23 33 50 32 Windsor 12 36 51 32 *As of April 6, 2022 7:45am