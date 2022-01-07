Today’s Weather: Cold but Warming Up!

January 7, 2022
Expect milder conditions today, some clouds and sun in the morning and afternoon. It will most likely be cloudier in the afternoon. The day low will be in the 20s around Northern Colorado, colder on the Eastern Plains. Winds are expected to be NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|11
|26
|2
|Berthoud
|0
|11
|40
|20
|Fort Collins
|0
|12
|35
|19
|Greeley
|2
|10
|35
|15
|Laporte
|1
|18
|44
|28
|Livermore
|5
|43
|43
|32
|Loveland
|3
|11
|38
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|35
|40
|27
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|19
|46
|44
|31
|Wellington
|5
|26
|39
|26
|Windsor
|0
|9
|35
|19
|*As of December January 7, 2022 7:45am
