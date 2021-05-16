Wellington’s Town-Wide Yard Sale is Happening this Year!

The Town of Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC) announced the annual event is on for 2021. They would like to invite you to participate in the Town-Wide Yard Sale on June 5, 2021, from 8 am to 4 pm.
If you are interested in having a yard sale at your home and would like to be included on the Town map for the event, please submit your information on the Town of Wellington website, or by clicking here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7_kGitCT3tBY-yeNYST8yKQlOG0qU83lYCYffAmgzHlSPyg/viewform
Event maps will be available on the day of the event in person at the Wellington Public Library and online.
