Wellington’s Town-Wide Yard Sale is Happening this Year!

May 16, 2021 Annie Lindgren Uncategorized 0
Photo Complements of the TOW Community Activities Commission

The Town of Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC) announced the annual event is on for 2021. They would like to invite you to participate in the Town-Wide Yard Sale on June 5, 2021, from 8 am to 4 pm.

If you are interested in having a yard sale at your home and would like to be included on the Town map for the event, please submit your information on the Town of Wellington website, or by clicking herehttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7_kGitCT3tBY-yeNYST8yKQlOG0qU83lYCYffAmgzHlSPyg/viewform

Event maps will be available on the day of the event in person at the Wellington Public Library and online.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

North 40 Pub Runners - Monday Night Run

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 1 hour ago

Basic Metallic Reloading Class

970-881-2929

by Reloading Experience LLC - 3 weeks ago

Spike Aloysius Band

by tusk horn trail - 3 weeks ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply