Greeley Water and Sewer Board to Hear Public Comments and Vote on Terry Ranch Project

Steven Bonifazi

The Greeley Water and Sewer Board will meet this Wednesday, February 17 at 2 pm to take comments from the public and make their final vote to approve the Terry Ranch Project.

The project involves an aquifer storage and recovery project aimed at adding 1.2 million acre-feet of water to the City’s current water storage. The project would evolve over as time progresses to be utilized as a back-up drought supply in addition to a long-term water storage benefit.

“Some of the biggest pros are that it is suitable for water storage and that we wouldn’t be buying it just to mine the groundwater, we are buying it as a location that we can store water underground,” said Adam Jokerst, Deputy Director of Water and Sewer for the City of Greeley. “We will be able to use the water that is already there and at some point in the future we will inject water underground and store it for later just like an underground storage reservoir,” Adam said.

This project came as an alternative to enlarging the Milton Seaman Reservoir above Fort Collins after the federal government required the city to look for other options. Terry Ranch water currently contains uranium and while the City plans to clean the water prior to its residents utilizing it, groups of concerned citizens are joining forces to stop the project form happening.

One local group concerned with the project is Save Greeley’s Water which consists of engineers, scientists, water professionals, environmentalists and activists who are worried about maintaining the City’s existing water system to benefit Greeley’s water customers. The group aims to recognize, address and defeat the Terry Ranch Master Agreement which was signed by the Greeley Water & Sewer Board on Wednesday, June 17 of last year which will be presented to City Council next month.

Save Greeley’s Water will be holding a peaceful walk around Greeley City Hall tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16 from 3:30 pm to 5 pm to voice their opinions to Greeley City Council and City Manger regarding the project. Social distancing will be in place and masks are encouraged.

This vote by the Greeley Water and Sewer Board is just step one in making the Terry Ranch Project happen. The fate of the project will ultimately be decided on Tuesday, March 2 when Greeley City Council will meet and hold a public hearing to vote and decide whether to make the Terry Ranch purchase.

For more information regarding the vote, including where to watch it live, visit: https://greeleygov.zoom.us/j/88266699096 or https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreeley or to learn more about the Terry Ranch Project, visit: http://greeleygov.com/services/ws/trp or to learn more about Save Greeley’s Water, visit: https://savegreeleyswater.com