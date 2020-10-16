Northern Water wins Conservation Award from Environmental Protection Agency

Northern Water has received the 2020 WaterSense Promotional Partner of the Year Award from the Environmental Protection Agency to recognize Northern Water’s promotion of WaterSense and water efficiency over the course of 2019.

WaterSense is a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is a label for water-efficient products and a resource for aiding consumers in learning ways to save water. Northern Water’s Board of Directors presented the award during a meeting on Thursday, October 8.

“Since the program started in 2006, our WaterSense partners have made it possible for consumers and businesses to save more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion on utility bills,” said Veronica Blette, WaterSense Program Manager. “Our award winners, in particular, have gone above and beyond to make water, energy, and money savings easy for Americans,” Veronica said.

WaterSense-labeled products, homes, and programs helped consumers and businesses save a total of 871 billion gallons of water last year in addition to the energy used to heat that water and money regarding utility bills. Northern Water is one of 28 utilities, manufacturers, buildings, and other organizations that have been recognized by the EPA.

Northern Water promoted water efficiency through efforts including the Water Efficiency Landscape Grant Program, the Conservation Gardens at Northern Water, water efficiency consultations, and irrigation audits in the past year.

“Northern Water is honored to receive the 2020 WaterSense Utility Promotional Partner of the Year award,” said Frank Kinder, Water Efficiency Program Manager at Northern Water. “We appreciate this partnership and the opportunities it provides for conservation and performance,” Frank said.