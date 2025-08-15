Blistering Friday, Stormy Saturday & Sunshine Sunday: Your Northern Colorado Weekend Weather with Blaine Howerton

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’re planning anything outdoors from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, here’s what you need to know:

Friday brings the heat—expect highs around 96 °F under plenty of sun, but don’t let the blue skies fool you. Afternoon thunderstorms may roll in, so plan early or have a waterproof backup. Hydration is your best friend.

Saturday stays warm at about 91 °F with a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon storm chances remain, so keep your radar app handy—even a short-lived shower can disrupt plans.

Good news on Sunday: it’s shaping up to be the driest and sunniest day of the weekend, still reaching 91 °F, but storms lose their punch—just a slight chance by the afternoon. A perfect day to enjoy parks or patios.

So in my world—and hopefully yours—this weekend means heat, a dash of drama, then blue-sky relief.

Stay safe, stay cool, and check back for updates.