NorthFortyNews.com

Click here to read this week’s e-edition.

Do you like our content?

Help North Forty News make more!

Blistering Friday, Stormy Saturday & Sunshine Sunday: Your Northern Colorado Weekend Weather with Blaine Howerton

admin
Blistering Friday, Stormy Saturday & Sunshine Sunday: Your Northern Colorado Weekend Weather with Blaine Howerton

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’re planning anything outdoors from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, here’s what you need to know:

Friday brings the heat—expect highs around 96 °F under plenty of sun, but don’t let the blue skies fool you. Afternoon thunderstorms may roll in, so plan early or have a waterproof backup. Hydration is your best friend.

Saturday stays warm at about 91 °F with a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon storm chances remain, so keep your radar app handy—even a short-lived shower can disrupt plans.

Good news on Sunday: it’s shaping up to be the driest and sunniest day of the weekend, still reaching 91 °F, but storms lose their punch—just a slight chance by the afternoon. A perfect day to enjoy parks or patios.

So in my world—and hopefully yours—this weekend means heat, a dash of drama, then blue-sky relief.

Stay safe, stay cool, and check back for updates.

Do you like our content?

Help North Forty News make more!

Featured Stories

missing or outdated ad config for sticky