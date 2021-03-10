Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead and Avoid Traveling During This Weekend’s Major Snowstorm

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to keep a close eye on the weather and road conditions and stay off the roads as the potential of a high-impact snow storm is in the forecast for this weekend.

The forecast contains a multitude of accumulations from one to three feet of snow in and around the Denver area in the western and southern areas. Heavier snowfall could fall over the foothills and east of the Continental Divide with the most sever impacts being expected for lower elevations.

The last time a storm such as this came to Colorado was in 2003 with up to six feet in parts of the foothills. The storm is expected to start late Friday and last though the weekend.

Heavy snow accumulations are possible along I-70, I-25 and other highway corridors in the foothills and the Front Range. Heavy snow is expected along the I-70 mountain corridor to the Eisenhower Memorial Johnson Tunnel.

A few things motorists should know are as follows:

If you are planning to travel the I-70 mountain corridor for a weekend in the mountains, head to your destination BEFORE the storm, before Friday evening.

Regardless of your destination, get there before the storm hits.

AVOID traveling on impacted roads during the storm, throughout the Denver metro area, on the I-70 Mountain Corridor and I-25 South Gap construction zone between Castle Rock and Monument. CDOT is likely to close these roadways for safety reasons depending on the severity of the storm.

It is also possible I-70 east of Airpark Road and other roadways in the Eastern Plains may close depending on the severity of the storm.

CDOT crews will be out in force and plowing roads, focusing on clearing I-25, I-70 and impacted interstates. They will make multiple passes on these roads during the storm and will not be able to plow the secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed. This means many roadways could be heavily snow packed, making for hazardous driving conditions.

During a significant and high impact snow storm, travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons with the proper vehicle and tires for heavy snow. DO NOT ATTEMPT to drive in such weather conditions unless you have the appropriate tires with good tread. Motorists should leave ample distance behind the vehicle ahead and NOT PASS PLOWS. If you are out in the storm, have an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel and survival supplies should you get stuck or stranded.

It’s best to STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING A HEAVY SNOW EVENT.

For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws and other winter storm related guidance, go to winter.codot.gov

Travelers are urged to “know before you go” and gather information regarding weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.

