Northern Colorado Braces for 95°F Friday Heat, Thunderstorms Return Saturday & Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado heads into a weekend of dramatic contrasts.

Friday delivers scorching heat—expect highs near 95°F under breezy skies.

Saturday brings welcome relief with highs around 85°F, though variable clouds and scattered afternoon thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor fun.

Sunday cools further into the 70s, with more widely scattered showers and storms possible. This heat-to-storm transition means clear skies might shift to rain at a moment’s notice.

Stay hydrated, stay shaded Friday—and keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend promises to challenge plans, so stay weather-aware.