Northern Colorado Braces for a Scorcher: Triple-Digit Temps Kick Off Summer Weekend

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’re planning to get outside this weekend, make sure the sunscreen—and the water bottle—come with you.

As I sit looking ahead to this weekend’s forecast, it’s clear that Northern Colorado is heating up in a big way.

Friday is expected to reach a blazing 100°F, making it one of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this year. According to NOAA and CSU weather models, the heat will be accompanied by gusty breezes and dry air, so wildfire caution is a must.

Saturday offers more of the same with sunshine dominating and highs hovering near 97°F, only dipping into the low 60s at night. It’s a good day for early morning hikes or hitting the water, but take it easy during peak hours.

Sunday rounds out the weekend with a high near 95°F and more clear skies. CSU’s atmospheric data shows no significant monsoon moisture moving in, so we’re likely looking at a continued dry pattern.

It’s the kind of weather that defines Colorado summers—dry heat, golden light, and the perfect excuse to unplug. Be mindful of fire restrictions, stay hydrated, and keep a close eye on pets and plants. This isn’t the weekend to test the limits.