Northern Colorado Fourth of July Weekend Forecast: Warm Mornings, Storms in the Afternoon

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I’m Blaine Howerton, and I’m here to walk you through what the weekend weather has in store for Northern Colorado.

By Friday—America’s birthday—we’ll wake to bright sunshine, but by afternoon scattered thunderstorms could roll in, keeping the high around 91°F. Saturday mirrors Friday’s pattern: warm with a mix of sun and clouds, and again we’ll likely see pop-up storms in the afternoon as temperatures peak near 90°F. Sunday cools slightly to highs near 88°F, with partly sunny skies and another round of spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Nights will be comfortably mild, dipping into the upper 50s.

If you’re planning fireworks, outdoor concerts, or hikes over the holiday weekend, mornings will be your safest bet. Stay weather-aware, carry a lightweight rain jacket, and enjoy the holiday with a cool drink in hand!