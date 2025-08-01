Northern Colorado Weekend Weather: Friday Storms, Searing Heat Returns Sunday

Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado sees a stormy start to the weekend: Friday will be partly sunny with a strong afternoon thunderstorm bringing heavy rain, hail, and damaging wind gusts (high ~84°F, low ~54°F).

Saturday offers sun interspersed with scattered afternoon thundershowers (high ~86°F, low ~56°F).

Sunday improves, staying mostly dry and partly sunny, with highs near 87°F and lows around 56°F. While the early weekend features storm risks, expect a warm, pleasant end. Stay weather-aware—especially Friday afternoon—and plan your weekend activities accordingly.