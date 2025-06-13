Northern Colorado’s Summer Kick‑Off: Stormy Friday, Sun‑Soaked Saturday & Sunday

June 13, 2025 admin Weather 0
Red Feather Lakes Rainbow in the fall (Photo by Jeff Brownrigg)

by Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

I’m watching Northern Colorado gear up for a classic summer start.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing to around 87°F before afternoon storms bring a 30–50% chance of showers and rumblings, dropping to around 55°F overnight (thanks to NOAA).

On Saturday, I’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs near 91–92 °F and a dry night around 57 °F—afternoon atmosphere calming down.

Then Sunday looks bright and warm: highs hitting ~93 °F, lows around 58–59 °F, with minimal cloud cover and storm chances fading.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!

Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:


CSU’s models support this pattern: storm risk on Friday giving way to stable, hot weekend forecasts.

That’s my Northern Colorado weekend weather—perfect for outdoor plans once Friday’s showers pass.


This advertising makes North Forty News possible:


Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply