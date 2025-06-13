Northern Colorado’s Summer Kick‑Off: Stormy Friday, Sun‑Soaked Saturday & Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

I’m watching Northern Colorado gear up for a classic summer start.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing to around 87°F before afternoon storms bring a 30–50% chance of showers and rumblings, dropping to around 55°F overnight (thanks to NOAA).

On Saturday, I’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs near 91–92 °F and a dry night around 57 °F—afternoon atmosphere calming down.

Then Sunday looks bright and warm: highs hitting ~93 °F, lows around 58–59 °F, with minimal cloud cover and storm chances fading.

CSU’s models support this pattern: storm risk on Friday giving way to stable, hot weekend forecasts.

That’s my Northern Colorado weekend weather—perfect for outdoor plans once Friday’s showers pass.