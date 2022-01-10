Today’s Weather: 1/10/22

|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|10
|38
|15
|Berthoud
|0
|12
|40
|17
|Fort Collins
|0
|14
|41
|22
|Greeley
|0
|9
|37
|11
|Laporte
|0
|10
|45
|28
|Livermore
|9
|30
|44
|29
|Loveland
|1
|12
|38
|18
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|17
|40
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|23
|45
|31
|Wellington
|0
|17
|40
|22
|Windsor
|0
|23
|38
|16
|*As of December January 10, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment