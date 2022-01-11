Today’s Weather: 1/11/22

|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|22
|41
|19
|Berthoud
|0
|20
|43
|20
|Fort Collins
|2
|22
|44
|26
|Greeley
|2
|15
|41
|14
|Laporte
|0
|23
|47
|29
|Livermore
|21
|41
|46
|32
|Loveland
|2
|17
|41
|21
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|34
|37
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|39
|41
|32
|Wellington
|0
|36
|44
|25
|Windsor
|0
|23
|40
|18
|*As of December January 11, 2022 7:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment