Today’s Weather: 1/11/22

January 11, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today 
4% / in

A little bit of clouds and and a little bit of sun. Winds expected to be light and variable.

Tonight
4% / 0 in

A few clouds here and there but they’ll just be passing by. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 22 41 19
Berthoud 0 20 43 20
Fort Collins 2 22 44 26
Greeley 2 15 41 14
Laporte 0 23 47 29
Livermore 21 41 46 32
Loveland 2 17 41 21
Red Feather Lakes 9 34 37 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 39 41 32
Wellington 0 36 44 25
Windsor 0 23 40 18
*As of December January 11, 2022 7:00am

