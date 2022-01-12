Today’s Weather: 1/12/22

Today
Lots of sunshine. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|31
|44
|25
|Berthoud
|0
|29
|46
|26
|Fort Collins
|3
|28
|46
|29
|Greeley
|1
|28
|42
|19
|Laporte
|2
|33
|51
|35
|Livermore
|15
|42
|48
|38
|Loveland
|3
|29
|44
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|25
|26
|12
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|40
|42
|35
|Wellington
|0
|39
|47
|31
|Windsor
|0
|23
|44
|24
|*As of December January 12, 2022 8:50am
