Today’s Weather: 1/12/22

Today 
4% / in

Lots of sunshine. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
6% / 0 in

Partly cloudy skies. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 31 44 25
Berthoud 0 29 46 26
Fort Collins 3 28 46 29
Greeley 1 28 42 19
Laporte 2 33 51 35
Livermore 15 42 48 38
Loveland 3 29 44 26
Red Feather Lakes 7 25 26 12
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 40 42 35
Wellington 0 39 47 31
Windsor 0 23 44 24
*As of December January 12, 2022 8:50am

