Today’s Weather: 1/15/22

Today
Mainly sunny. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|14
|36
|22
|Berthoud
|0
|15
|42
|23
|Fort Collins
|0
|17
|38
|27
|Greeley
|0
|16
|39
|18
|Laporte
|1
|15
|40
|32
|Livermore
|7
|26
|44
|36
|Loveland
|2
|18
|40
|23
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|27
|38
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|20
|42
|33
|Wellington
|0
|15
|37
|27
|Windsor
|0
|16
|39
|22
|*As of December January 15, 2022 7:50am
