Today’s Weather: 1/16/22

Sun and clouds mixed. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.0
Tonight
Clear skies. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|11
|33
|44
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|22
|48
|24
|Fort Collins
|5
|23
|46
|24
|Greeley
|0
|21
|45
|17
|Laporte
|0
|24
|47
|27
|Livermore
|11
|41
|45
|27
|Loveland
|2
|23
|45
|25
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|31
|38
|27
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|31
|42
|30
|Wellington
|0
|33
|44
|24
|Windsor
|1
|20
|45
|21
|*As of December January 16, 2022 7:45am
