Today’s Weather: 1/17/22

Sun and clouds mixed. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|21
|47
|25
|Berthoud
|0
|19
|52
|30
|Fort Collins
|3
|22
|48
|31
|Greeley
|0
|20
|47
|22
|Laporte
|0
|22
|49
|32
|Livermore
|10
|43
|38
|26
|Loveland
|4
|20
|49
|28
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|36
|41
|29
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|41
|44
|32
|Wellington
|0
|29
|48
|31
|Windsor
|2
|18
|48
|27
|*As of December January 17, 2022 7:50am
