Today’s Weather: 1/18/22

Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
44% / 0.1 in
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|31
|49
|24
|Berthoud
|0
|31
|50
|25
|Fort Collins
|2
|31
|49
|26
|Greeley
|2
|29
|48
|24
|Laporte
|0
|36
|49
|26
|Livermore
|16
|40
|34
|14
|Loveland
|3
|30
|50
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|31
|36
|14
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|43
|41
|19
|Wellington
|3
|41
|50
|25
|Windsor
|0
|28
|49
|25
|*As of December January 18, 2022 7:25am
