Today’s Weather: 1/19/22

January 19, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today 
44% / 0.1 in

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight
11% / 0 in

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 23 25 12
Berthoud 0 24 28 15
Fort Collins 5 24 28 15
Greeley 2 24 26 11
Laporte 3 25 27 14
Livermore 7 20 20 11
Loveland 5 24 28 15
Red Feather Lakes 0 17 21 13
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 20 25 14
Wellington 9 23 26 14
Windsor 3 25 27 14
*As of December January 19, 2022 7:50am

