Today’s Weather: 1/24/22

Good morning Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun early in the day and then followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight expect clouds with periods of snow after midnight. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 12 33 41 26 Berthoud 0 21 44 28 Fort Collins 1 25 43 28 Greeley 1 23 43 26 Laporte 1 26 41 27 Livermore 5 30 28 13 Loveland 3 21 43 28 Red Feather Lakes 1 25 31 15 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 26 35 19 Wellington 0 28 41 26 Windsor 0 21 43 28 *As of December January 24, 2022 6:45am