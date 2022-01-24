Today’s Weather: 1/24/22

January 24, 2022
Today 
3% / in
Tonight  
81% / 1.3 in

Good morning Northern Colorado!  Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun early in the day and then followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight expect clouds with periods of snow after midnight. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 12 33 41 26
Berthoud 0 21 44 28
Fort Collins 1 25 43 28
Greeley 1 23 43 26
Laporte 1 26 41 27
Livermore 5 30 28 13
Loveland 3 21 43 28
Red Feather Lakes 1 25 31 15
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 26 35 19
Wellington 0 28 41 26
Windsor 0 21 43 28
*As of December January 24, 2022 6:45am

