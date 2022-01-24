Today’s Weather: 1/24/22

Today
Tonight
Tonight
Good morning Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun early in the day and then followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight expect clouds with periods of snow after midnight. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|12
|33
|41
|26
|Berthoud
|0
|21
|44
|28
|Fort Collins
|1
|25
|43
|28
|Greeley
|1
|23
|43
|26
|Laporte
|1
|26
|41
|27
|Livermore
|5
|30
|28
|13
|Loveland
|3
|21
|43
|28
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|25
|31
|15
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|26
|35
|19
|Wellington
|0
|28
|41
|26
|Windsor
|0
|21
|43
|28
|*As of December January 24, 2022 6:45am
