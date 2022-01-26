Today’s Weather: 1/26/22

Today
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some sunshine to give way to partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Winds light and variable as usual. Tonight we’ll see clouds with periods of snow after midnight. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80% with snow accumulations predicted to be less than one inch.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|1
|35
|21
|Berthoud
|0
|2
|37
|22
|Fort Collins
|0
|7
|36
|22
|Greeley
|0
|3
|35
|21
|Laporte
|0
|5
|36
|22
|Livermore
|15
|22
|24
|10
|Loveland
|0
|3
|37
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|24
|27
|12
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|6
|31
|15
|Wellington
|0
|6
|36
|22
|Windsor
|0
|2
|36
|22
|*As of December January 26, 2022 7:45am
