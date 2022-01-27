Today’s Weather: 1/27/22

Today
Tonight
Hello Northern Colorado! In case you haven’t looked out the window yet today, we have snow! Snow this morning will eventually give way to clearing by this afternoon. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow??? 100%!!! Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|24
|30
|9
|Berthoud
|2
|24
|31
|8
|Fort Collins
|0
|24
|31
|11
|Greeley
|1
|26
|30
|5
|Laporte
|1
|25
|30
|14
|Livermore
|2
|18
|13
|9
|Loveland
|8
|25
|31
|9
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|12
|16
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|20
|20
|14
|Wellington
|6
|25
|30
|12
|Windsor
|2
|24
|30
|8
|*As of December January 27, 2022 7:50am
