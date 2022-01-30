Today’s Weather: 1/30/22

Today
Tonight
Hello Northern Colorado! Today you can expect Sunshine and a whole lot of it! High of nearly 50 throughout most of Larimer county with winds light and variable. Tonight we’re looking at mostly clear skies with a low near 20F and winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|12
|45
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|13
|47
|21
|Fort Collins
|0
|15
|47
|21
|Greeley
|0
|12
|43
|13
|Laporte
|2
|24
|49
|27
|Livermore
|5
|26
|37
|26
|Loveland
|0
|13
|46
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|34
|41
|29
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|19
|45
|31
|Wellington
|0
|20
|48
|23
|Windsor
|0
|9
|45
|17
|*As of December January 30, 2022 7:00am
