Today’s Weather: 1/8/21

January 8, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0
Today 
32% / 0.01 in

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight
21% / 0 in

Partly cloudy skies. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 24 39 14
Berthoud 0 28 39 15
Fort Collins 5 32 41 17
Greeley 0 21 37 14
Laporte 17 42 43 17
Livermore 21 33 37 13
Loveland 10 37 40 15
Red Feather Lakes 7 26 31 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 38 35 13
Wellington 19 39 42 16
Windsor 0 27 39 15
*As of December January 8, 2022 7:35am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply