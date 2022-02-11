Today’s Weather: 2/11/22

February 11, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado!  Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight expect some passing clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 19 34 38 17
Berthoud 2 31 40 15
Fort Collins 2 34 38 18
Greeley 7 33 37 16
Laporte 0 34 38 18
Livermore 7 29 24 8
Loveland 5 34 39 16
Red Feather Lakes 11 22 28 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 28 32 14
Wellington 19 33 38 18
Windsor 5 35 38 18
*As of February 11, 2022 8:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply