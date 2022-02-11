Today’s Weather: 2/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight expect some passing clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|19
|34
|38
|17
|Berthoud
|2
|31
|40
|15
|Fort Collins
|2
|34
|38
|18
|Greeley
|7
|33
|37
|16
|Laporte
|0
|34
|38
|18
|Livermore
|7
|29
|24
|8
|Loveland
|5
|34
|39
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|22
|28
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|28
|32
|14
|Wellington
|19
|33
|38
|18
|Windsor
|5
|35
|38
|18
|*As of February 11, 2022 8:00am
